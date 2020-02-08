BURLINGTON — Legal Administrative Assistant Michele Bottino of Burlington was honored by the law firm, Downs Rachlin Martin, PLLC, with its Diane Lynch Distinguished Service Award.
She joined DRM’s Burlington team in 1991, applying her administrative and technology skills in supporting attorneys and paralegals for litigation. Bottino also serves as the facilities coordinator in the Burlington office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.