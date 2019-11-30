BRANDON — Steven Eastman, of Brandon, an ASE-Certified collision repair and refinish technician at Foster Motors Inc. in Middlebury, was honored with a national achievement award as the FCA/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year.
Fifty-three automotive professionals were recognized at the Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) held in Phoenix, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.