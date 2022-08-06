MONTPELIER — The Vermont Association of Mental Health and Addiction Recovery named Will Eberle as its new executive director. Most recently, he worked with the Vermont Agency of Human Services as the field director for the Barre, Morrisville and Hartford districts. Prior to that, Eberle served as a peer support specialist and as executive director for Another Way Community Center in Montpelier. There, he helped to expand and diversify funding and programming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.