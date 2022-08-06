WATERBURY — Vermont Emergency Management and the state’s emergency management program has once again been accredited by the Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP). Vermont Emergency Management previously achieved accreditation in 2010 and 2015.
EMAP is a voluntary program in which emergency management organizations demonstrate their ability to prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate all threats and hazards that could affect the state. Vermont met a set of 66 national standards involving hazard identification, prevention, incident management, communications and warning, training and more. These standards were evaluated during the COVID pandemic.
