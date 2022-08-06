RUTLAND — VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, skilled home health and hospice services, recognized Richard Marantz, R.N., a Hospice nurse as Clinical Employee of the Quarter and Sharon Cseh, executive assistant, as Non-Clinical Employee of the Quarter.
Employees of the Quarter are selected from nominations by peers and acknowledge employees who go above and beyond their typical job duties. Marantz was honored for his commitment to excellence and quality patient care. Cseh was recognized for helpfulness and teamwork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.