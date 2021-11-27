BERLIN — Dan Breault, Environmental Services supervisor at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin was presented with the Office of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award on Nov. 11. The award was presented by Mike Ferrant, a volunteer with the Vermont office for VT ESGR. Dan was nominated for this recognition by his service member employee, SSG William Willis who is currently deployed with the Vermont Army National Guard.
