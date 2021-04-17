MONTPELIER — Vermont employers received honors at a virtual Governor’s Award for Excellence in Worksite Wellness ceremony. Hosted by the Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports and the state Department of Health, the event showcased adaptions to employee wellness initiatives.
The honorees are A.N. Deringer Inc., Academy School, Addison Northwest School District, ASIC North Inc., Ben & Jerry's, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, Burton Snowboards, Central Vermont Council on Aging, Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, Chroma Technology, Onion River City Market Co-op, City of Burlington, Colchester School District, Community Care Network, Community National Bank, Evernorth, Franklin County Home Health Agency, Gifford Medical Center Inc., Global Foundries, Grand Isle Supervisory Union, Green Mountain Electric Supply, Hazelett Corp., Health Care and Rehabilitation Services of Southeastern Vermont, Heritage Family Credit Union, Hickok & Boardman HR Intelligence, Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group, Howard Center, Jericho Elementary School, King Arthur Baking Co., Lund, Maple Run Unified School District, Mascoma Bank, Middlebury College, Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District, Mount Ascutney Hospital, MVP Health Care, National Life Group, New Chapter Inc., North Country Hospital, North Country Federal Credit Union, Northeast Kingdom Human Services Inc., Northfield Savings Bank, Northwestern Counseling & Support Services Inc., Northwestern Medical Center, OneDigital Health and Benefits, OnLogic, Passumpsic Savings Bank, PC Construction, ReArch Co. Inc., Resonance, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Springfield Hospital, State of Vermont, The Richards Group, The Vermont Country Store, Tunbridge Central School FBUD, Union Mutual, United Counseling Service, The University of Vermont, University of Vermont Health Network HHH, Vermont Electric Cooperative, Vermont Federal Credit Union, Vermont League of Cities and Towns, Vermont Mutual Insurance Co., Vermont Precision Tools, Vermont School Boards Insurance Trust, Vermont Student Assistance Corp., Washington County Mental Health Services, Washington Electric Cooperative Inc., Woodstock Union High School and Middle School.
