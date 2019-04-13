BURLINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s New England regional office and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring Efficiency Vermont as an ENERGY STAR partner for their contributions to public health and the environment.
ENERGY STAR awards are earned for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions, according to a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.