MONTPELIER – The Vermont Land Trust is accepting applications for an award to celebrate and benefit Vermont farmers. The $5,000 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award will be given to a Vermont farmer who exemplifies land stewardship, giving back and entrepreneurial farming. The deadline for applications is June 30. For more information, visit www.vlt.org/eric.
An innovative and enterprising farmer, Eric Rozendaal was a longtime vendor at the Burlington Farmers’ Market.
