Vermont Care Partners announced that Counseling Service of Addison County, Community Care Network/Rutland Mental Health Services, Northeastern Family Institute, Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, and Clara Martin Center have achieved certification as a Vermont Care Partners Center of Excellence.
These agencies join other agencies previously certificated, including Washington County Mental Health Services, United Counseling Service, Howard Center, and Northwestern Counseling & Support Services.
Agencies earn this certification when the agency demonstrates its provision of high quality and accessible comprehensive services to people living with mental health conditions, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.