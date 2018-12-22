BURLINGTON — Beginning Feb. 6 through late April, University of Vermont (UVM) Extension business experts will meet individually with anyone with a farm, forest or maple business who has questions on financial matters related to their operation.
The cost is $25 per 90-minute consultation, and reservations must be made by the Thursday prior to desired appointment. For reservations, visit regonline.com/clinicswinter2019.
Appointments may be booked at the following locations:
— Mark Cannella (farm, forest or maple) in Berlin, Morrisville, South Burlington, St. Johnsbury;
— Tony Kitsos (farm) in Middlebury, Morrisville, Newport, St. Albans;
— Chris Lindgren (forest or maple) in Berlin, Brattleboro, Rutland, St. Johnsbury;
— Betsy Miller (farm) in Bennington, Brattleboro, Middlebury, Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.