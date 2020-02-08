NORTH FERRISBURGH — In Marcotte & Sons Auto Village showroom off Route 7, about 20 miles south of Burlington, a 1930 Studebaker Dictator and 1926 Durant Star sit — equipped with wooden wheels, bench seats and a vintage history within the Vermont automobile industry.
The two antiques and a 1953 Ford pickup, which makes an appearance on the outside lawn of Marcotte & Sons Auto Village during the warmer months, represent a family-owned automobile business that spans three generations. This year, the local landmark celebrates 65 years in the community.
