MONTPELIER — Vermonters whose employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can again take a free class or training through the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) this fall. The Vermont State Colleges — Castleton University, Community College of Vermont, Northern Vermont University, Vermont Technical College — are offering numerous training options at all four institutions across many high-demand industries and via online and in-person formats. Visit vtworkers.vsc.edu for more information and to register for classes.
