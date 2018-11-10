BARRE — Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice’s largest annual fundraiser, Seasons of Life, raised over $40,000 to support CVHHH staff and services.
“Thank you to all of our sponsors, guests, and volunteers who made it possible to exceed our fundraising goal of $40,000,” said Kim Farnum, CVHHH’s manager of community relations and development. “This effort allows CVHHH to continue to provide services to all who need them.”
CVHHH would like to thank sponsors: New England Excess Exchange; Capitol Plaza Hotel & Conference Center; Carmen Beck, in honor of Paul Beck; Cody Chevrolet-Cadillac; John Gardner, of Gardner Insurance Services; and rb Technologies.
