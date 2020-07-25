BURLINGTON — Gardening for Health program set to launch at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
This free program is for beginner gardeners who are a UVM Medical Center patient or employee with one or more of the following conditions: pre-diabetes, diabetes, high blood pressure and/or overweight.
The group sessions begin in August, run for eight weeks Tuesday evenings or Thursday mornings, alternating between four workshops held at the Rooftop Garden and four at-home activities. Participation in each session is limited to 14 people to accommodate physical distancing.
For more information or to register, visit www.UVMHealth.org/MedCenterGardening, email HealthcareGarden@UVMHealth.org or call (802) 847-3833.
