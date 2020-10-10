BERLIN — Cori Gilkey, Certified Nurse-Midwife, DNP, joins Central Vermont Medical Center Women's Health. She comes from Albany, Georgia, where she practiced full-scope midwifery at Miriam Worthy Women's Health Clinic. Before that, she worked as a midwife in New Hampshire, visiting Vermont frequently while living there. Gilkey spent 10 years as a labor and delivery nurse before returning to school for midwifery. She received her Doctorate in Nursing Practice degree from Frontier Nursing University.
