WESTON — The Vermont Association of Realtors has named Claudia Harris as its 2021 Good Neighbor of the Year. She is the broker/owner of Mary Mitchell Miller Real Estate in Weston and a member of South Central Vermont Board of Realtors. This honor recognizes one individual who has made an impact on their community through volunteer work.
In addition to her full-time realtor career, Harris also serves as an advanced EMT active with the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad. She volunteers with various business and community organizations, and currently serves on the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company’s Board of Trustees. She also serves as Landgrove’s Town Moderator and is a justice of the peace.
