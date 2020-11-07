The Alzheimer’s Association has appointed Howard Goodrow as executive director of the Vermont Chapter. A Vermont native, he has more than 20 years of nonprofit experience, focusing primarily on fund development.
He began his career with the American Cancer Society working out of Rutland, and later moved to the Burlington area as the state vice president for development. He was later promoted to oversee all transactional income throughout New England, including all Relay For Life and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events. He then moved on to a national role with the Cancer Society working with Division I college basketball coaches within the Coaches vs. Cancer platform. His final stop with the Cancer Society was back in the New England Division as a senior director of corporate relations.
After his time with the Cancer Society, Goodrow took on the role as chief development officer for the Greater Hartford (Connecticut) YMCA.
