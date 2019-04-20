MONTPELIER — Vermont Coffee Co. was recently awarded $20,000 in training funds from the Vermont Department of Economic Development’s Vermont Training Program. Vermont Coffee Co. collaborated with Addison County Economic Development Corp. to navigate the process and complete the application. The funding will primarily support vendor-led offsite and onsite employee training.
