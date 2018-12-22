MONTPELIER — Green Mountain United Way announces the recent hire of Heather Labounty to serve Working Bridges worksite locations as the full-time Northeast Kingdom resource coordinator. She formerly worked as a community health coordinator at Northern Counties Health Care.
Working Bridges is an employee-service and workforce development program offered to business partners in the Green Mountain United Way service area covering the Northeast Kingdom and Central Vermont.
For more information, call 613-3989 or visit info@gmunitedway.org.
