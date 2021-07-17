MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of Christine Hallquist as executive director of the newly established Vermont Community Broadband Board created through Act 71, to assist and accelerate community efforts to achieve universal access to reliable, high-speed broadband service.
As executive director, Hallquist will supervise and help implement the board’s work and policies. Specifically, she will manage the board’s administrative budget, hire staff or contractors as necessary, make recommendations for grant awards and work to support and assist Communication Union Districts (CUDs) in their planning, development and implementation of broadband projects.
