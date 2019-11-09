SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program surpassed $1 million in total donations, of which Vermont community organizations have received $79,502.
The familiar Hannaford Helps Fight Hunger and Hannaford Helps Community reusable shopping bags have been sold in Hannaford supermarkets for $2.50. From each sale, $1 is donated to either hunger relief agencies or community organizations chosen by store employees, including school PTAs, local Little Leagues and area libraries. For hunger relief programs, each $1 donation is equal to 10 meals.
