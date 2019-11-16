WINOOSKI — As a result of the nearly $200,000 donation from Hannaford, Vermont Foodbank will expand the VeggieVanGo program by four new schools in 2020 — Academy School in Brattleboro, Spaulding High School in Barre, Washington Village School in Washington and Woodstock High School in Woodstock — to a total of 13 school sites throughout Vermont.
The program is a mobile unit delivering fresh fruits, vegetables and other healthy food directly to students and families who may not be able to visit a traditional meal site or food shelf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.