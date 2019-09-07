SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford Supermarkets announced new parental leave benefits that will provide qualifying full- and part-time associates with six weeks of fully paid leave during the first 12 months following the birth, adoption or legal placement of a child. The new policy went into effect on Sept. 1.
Hannaford employs nearly 27,000 associates throughout its five-state trade area in New England and New York. The company has been recognized as a leader in diversity and inclusion and has earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for eight years.
