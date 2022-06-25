MONTPELIER — The Vermont Chamber of Commerce has hired Emma Henderson as its business outreach director. A South Barre resident, she is a graduate of the University of Vermont and earned a master's degree in leadership with a concentration in Human Resources leadership from Norwich University. Previously, Henderson held positions with Vermont Association for Mental Health and Addiction Recovery as the training coordinator, and senior associate director of strategic admissions at Norwich University.
