The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald are committing $100,000 in matching funds this summer to help local businesses affected by the pandemic. The Marketing Relief Match Program is designed as a community-building partnership and a catalyst for local economic recovery.
“This program will help businesses to get the word out that they are back and serving our community,” said Tim Duguay, general sales manager for both newspapers. “We are glad to be able to offer this helping hand.”
Editor and Publisher Steven Pappas noted that both markets served by the award-winning newspapers have seen many businesses shuttered since mid-March. “That’s a long time to not have the doors open, to not have a revenue stream. The Marketing Relief Match Program gives businesses exposure to the broad audience that we serve day in and day out.”
Duguay said the Marketing Relief Match Program will be in effect through Aug. 31, 2020. The program is designated for locally owned businesses to assist with promoting the change of business operations and reopening. Any locally owned business with two or fewer locations can take advantage of this program.
“It’s very straightforward: Say that you have $500 to spend on advertising. We will give you another $500 toward either increasing the size of your ad or the frequency in which it appears,” Duguay said. “We’re already working with several businesses to make sure they get the word out.”
In addition, Pappas announced this week that the newspapers, which were forced to cut back publication days from five to three back in March, will return to five-day publication on June 30. The newspapers will be delivered Tuesday through Saturday.
“We’re excited to be coming back,” Pappas said. “These communities, these readers really invested in us, and they have told us through their advertising, their new subscriptions, as well as through emails and on-the-street comments, that they are so grateful we’ve been able to keep going. They truly depend on us.”
At this time, because of the restrictions imposed as a result of the pandemic, the offices for the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus remain closed to the public; however, customer service representatives can process subscriptions, classified and display advertising, pass on news tips, and direct your inquiries. The toll-free customer service line is 800-244-2131.
To sign up for the Marketing Relief Match Program, email Duguay at tim.duguay@rutlandherald.com or call him at 802-774-3038.
The Rutland Herald and The Times Argus are operated by Brunswick Publishing, which is owned by Sample News Group. The Times Argus has been serving central Vermont since 1897. The Rutland Herald has served the greater Rutland region since 1794. In 2001, the Rutland Herald won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing.
