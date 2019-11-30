BV_heritagelandscapes.jpg

Patricia O’Donnell, FASLA, holds the ASLA 2019 Firm Award with current and former Heritage Landscapes staff.

 Provided photo

CHARLOTTE — At the annual ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture in San Diego, the American Society of Landscape Architecture (ASLA) presented one of its highest honors, the Landscape Architecture Firm Award, to Heritage Landscapes LLC, headquartered in Charlotte.

The award recognizes the Heritage Landscapes body of work with projects addressing landscapes of historic significance nationwide and abroad.

