BARRE — Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH) welcomes Mary Kate Mohlman, vice chair of CVHHH’s Board of Directors and Montpelier resident, as honorary chair of its annual fall appeal.
Donations to its fall appeal can be made through CVHHH’s secure online portal at www.cvhhh.org or by calling CVHHH’s development department at (802) 223-1878.
