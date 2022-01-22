LITTLETON, N.H. — Horizons Engineering Inc. announced the acquisition of White Mountain Survey & Engineering Inc., located at 1270 Route 16 in Ossipee. Horizons Engineering Inc. is a multi-disciplinary civil and environmental engineering, water resource and land surveying firm with offices in New London, Conway, Newmarket, Littleton, and now Ossipee, New Hampshire; Sharon and Newport, Vermont; and Saco, Maine.
