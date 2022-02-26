Housing Trust of Rutland County (HTRC) announced the hiring of Penny Inglee as their new Marketing, Fundraising & Public Relations Coordinator. She comes to HTRC from Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR), formerly Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce where she spent over 25 years in various roles, most recently as Membership Services, Events & Office Manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.