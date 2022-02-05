CASTLETON — Hubbardton Forge, lighting manufacturer with over 240 employees based in Castleton, announced recent staff hires and promotions:
Eric Hannon joins the senior leadership team in a new role as Vice President of Information Technology. Margaret Dugan has been promoted from her role for the past 12 years as HR director, to Vice President of Human Resources. Nate Carr, most recently as senior business analyst, assumes a new role as Chief of Staff. Hal Brown has been promoted to the position of Engineering Manager. Maggie Brown has been promoted to the role of Senior Project Manager. Max Pfiffner joins Hubbardton Forge with over 20 years of industry experience, as Visual Merchandiser, based in Dallas, Texas.
