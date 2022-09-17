SOUTH BURLINGTON — Hunger Free Vermont was granted $38,977 from Shaw’s and Star Market’s Foundation Nourishing Neighbors program, to help connect qualified individuals with existing federal meal programs, such as SNAP, WIC, P-EBT, and free or reduced school nutrition programs. Hunger Free Vermont statewide nonprofit organization works with state agencies and community groups to develop sustainable hunger solutions.
