SOUTH BURLINGTON — Dr. Jay Noller, an internationally recognized leader in hemp research, and the founders of Sunsoil CBD, a Vermont CBD company, will headline the second annual Industrial Hemp Conference, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 20 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 870 Williston Road in South Burlington.
Sponsored by the University of Vermont Extension Northwest Crops and Soils Program and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, registration is open to anyone with an interest in growing or marketing industrial hemp. To register by the Feb. 13 deadline, visit go.uvm.edu/2020hempconference.
