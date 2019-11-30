Jefferson receives national award

SHARON — Shirley A. Jefferson associate dean of student affairs and diversity and associate professor of law at Vermont Law School (VLS), was honored at the 15th Annual National Black Pre-Law Conference with the Legal Education Access and Diversity Champion Award.
Jefferson, who joined the law school administration in 1999, also serves on the faculty and teaches Race and the Law. Prior to joining VLS, she served as general counsel for the United Black Fund Inc., associate counsel in the law office of Wilhelmina J. Rolark, and a legislative assistant on the Committee on Judiciary to Council member Rolark.
