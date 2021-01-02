COLCHESTER — Adrianne Johnson Ross, MHA, was named UVM Health Network–Home Health & Hospice’s next president and chief operating officer. She is preceded by Judy Peterson, who is set to retire later this month after eight years leading the organization. Johnson Ross’s appointment is effective immediately.
Johnson Ross has for the past year served as interim chief executive officer/executive director for Pheno Health Technologies Inc. in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she was responsible for a $370 million multi-clinic operations budget and led a team of 250 staff. Prior to her most recent role, she served as director of patient access for Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, and as interim director of Healthcare Operations for B.E. Smith Inc.
A native of Orlando, Florida, Johnson Ross gained her initial experience in the home health field there; earned a master of science degree in Health Administration from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.; and a bachelor of science degree in Industrial Organizational Psychology from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia.
