WINDSOR — A Prevention Network Grant of $450,000 has been awarded to Mount Ascutney Hospital and Health Center from the Vermont Department of Health, Division of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Programs.
MAHHC is the sole recipient of the grant, whose goals include reducing the prevalence of substance misuse by all ages through building regional prevention infrastructure and capacity.
