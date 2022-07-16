BARRE — Central Vermont Adult Basic Education Inc. announced Catherine Kalkstein as its new executive director. CVABE is an adult education and literacy organization serving Washington, Orange and Lamoille counties.
Kalkstein brings more than 20 years' experience in nonprofit leadership, most recently as executive director of the Washington County Diversion Program and before that, director of the Vermont Women’s Fund. In 1995, she began her nonprofit career working with survivors of domestic violence and their children.
