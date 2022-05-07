MIDDLESEX — Kingsbury Companies was recently awarded the Royalton Fire District #1 Water Treatment Facility Improvements Project in South Royalton. The work of this project includes the construction of a new 220,700-gallon water storage tank, a new third clarifier/filter treatment unit and appurtenances, upgrades to existing filters, building additions, new generator, mechanical, electrical/instrumentation and other upgrades to the existing facilities, and site work.
