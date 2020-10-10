MONTPELIER — Union Mutual Insurance Co. Board of Directors voted unanimously to elect Lisa L. Keysar as President and CEO. Keysar is the first woman to head the company since its founding in 1874. She succeeds Michael Nobles who passed away this summer.
After beginning her career at National Life Insurance Co., Keysar joined Union Mutual where she has held numerous roles in her 25-year tenure at Union Mutual, most recently as Executive Vice President. In addition, she has a longstanding family connection with the company as her father, Jack McLaughlin, was President & CEO of Union Mutual from 1993 to 2001.
