RUTLAND — Kinney Pike Insurance has received the E&O Plus Quality Management Award for the seventh consecutive year. This award is presented to insurance agencies demonstrating devotion to quality management in servicing their clients and a commitment to excellence in the area of Errors & Omissions prevention and mitigation. Kinney Pike is one of only 20 firms participating in the E&O Plus Program to receive this award for 2020. E&O Plus is a risk retention group sponsored by Assurex Global, a worldwide network of insurance brokers.
Kinney Pike has also been named Vermont’s 2020 Diamond Achiever by Patriot Insurance Co. The annual award is presented to the highest performing agency based on set criteria, including length of appointment, profitability, growth and policy retention. Each year, the top Patriot Insurance Co. agencies receive the “Diamond Achiever” award in recognition of their accomplishment.
