BARRE — Justin Knapp has joined the psychiatric and medical team at Washington County Mental Health Services as a staff psychiatrist. He works with Adult Mental Health and the Community Support Program and is located at the Center for Counseling & Psychiatric Services offices and Building C, both located at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.
Knapp has served as CVMC inpatient psychiatry medical director, providing assessment and treatment meeting the demands that saw a two-fold increase in the number of patients presenting with a mental health crisis. He was also medical director of a large community mental health clinic in his home state of Wisconsin, as well as an educator having served on the faculty at the University of Vermont Medical School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.