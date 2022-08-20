MONTPELIER — Lawson’s Finest Liquids of Waitsfield has selected Vermont Parks Forever as one of their August Sunshine Fund donation recipients. From Aug. 16-31, donations will directly benefit the 55 state parks.
Lawson’s Finest launched their Sunshine Fund in 2018, when they opened their Waitsfield brewery, taproom and retail store. The Sunshine Fund directs the generosity of taproom guests to help local communities thrive.
