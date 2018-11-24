RANDOLPH — Joshua White will serve as Gifford Health Care’s chief medical officer effective Jan. 1, 2019. An emergency medicine physician, he currently serves as hospital division medical director. As CMO, he will oversee all medical services, staff and providers, and represent medical staff at board of directors meetings.
White is also working with area schools to develop an anti-bullying program and he co-founded Community Health Initiative Haiti, a nonprofit.
Longtime Gifford pediatrician Louis DiNicola, MD, will retire from his medical director role effective Dec. 31. He has provided care to central Vermont children and families for 43 years, and will continue participating in medical staff activities, including recruitment.
