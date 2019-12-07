BV_BarHarborLesmeister.jpg

Lillian Lesmeister, center, received the Teamwork Award from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Director of Retail Delivery and Branch Administration Marion Colombo, left, and President and CEO Curtis Simard.

 Provided photo

RANDOLPH — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust presented awards to outstanding employees for achievements in 2019.

Lillian Lesmeister received the Teamwork Award. Her colleagues nominated her for her positivity, respectfulness and willingness to fill in wherever she’s needed. She joined the Bank in 2017 and is located in Randolph.

