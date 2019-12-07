RANDOLPH — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust presented awards to outstanding employees for achievements in 2019.
Lillian Lesmeister received the Teamwork Award. Her colleagues nominated her for her positivity, respectfulness and willingness to fill in wherever she’s needed. She joined the Bank in 2017 and is located in Randolph.
