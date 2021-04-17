MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Sabina Haskell and Wendy Knight as deputy commissioners at the Department of Liquor and Lottery.
Haskell has been a member of the Liquor and Lottery Commission since 2018 and was chair of the Vermont Lottery Commission prior to that. Her wide-ranging background includes director of public affairs at Vermont Student Assistance Corp., regional communications director for FairPoint Communications, deputy secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, editor at newspapers and president of the Vermont Press Association, and founding member of the Vermont Coalition for Open Government.
Knight has over 20 years of corporate and entrepreneurial experience in the advertising, marketing, food and beverage, health care, media, nonprofit and publishing industries, including as Vermont’s commissioner of the Department of Tourism and Marketing and vice chair of the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative. She is a former craft beer store owner, journalist and author, and currently serves on the Vermont Commission on Women.
