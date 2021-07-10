HAI Group announced the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recently recognized Kevin Loso, corporate director, as NACD directorship certified. Those who earn NACD directorship certification signal to boards, investors and other stakeholders that they possess the highest commitment to continuing director education available in the United States.
Loso currently serves as the Rutland Housing Authority executive director and consultant to Housing Initiatives Inc. He is the Heritage Family Credit Union board chairman and serves on the HAI Group board of directors, insurer of the public and affordable housing industry.
