SOUTH BURLINGTON — The upcoming annual Engineers Week banquet awards will include Gregory Edwards as the 2020 Vermont Engineer of the Year and Branden Martin as the 2020 Vermont Young Engineer of the Year.
With over 30 years in the engineering field, Edwards is senior principal of Stantec Consulting Services Inc., an international engineering consulting firm with offices in South Burlington.
Martin is employed as a wastewater resources engineer at Stone Environmental Inc., an environmental consulting firm in Montpelier.
