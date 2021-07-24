BURLINGTON — The Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition announced it has selected David Martins as the coalition's new director.
He brings to VAHC over a decade of nonprofit and ecclesial leadership, with a background in counseling for those in addiction recovery and commitment for social and economic justice.
Martins holds a bachelor's degree in philosophy from Providence College and a master's degree in pastoral theology from Saint Joseph College in Maine. He served as pastor of an inclusive faith community in Rhode Island for nine years, while concurrently working in the nonprofit sector. He was a founding member of “Partners in Service,” an interfaith coalition which partnered with community agencies to provide material and emotional support to at-risk youth and their families. Most recently, he served as the executive director of Recovery Ministries and Spiritual Enrichment on Enders Island in Mystic, Connecticut.
