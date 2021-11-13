WOODSTOCK — Denel McIntire has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s Residential Lending Team as assistant vice president, Mortgage Loan Originator (NMLS# 696382). He has more than 15 years of experience in the banking industry, including at TD Bank, Peoples United Bank, and began at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in 2020 as AVP, branch relationship manager for the Woodstock location.
McIntire is also a police officer for the Town of Woodstock, serves as a board member of Woodstock High School Endowment Board and Woodstock Recreation Center. and is a member of Woodstock Chamber of Commerce, Hartford Chamber of Commerce, and Upper Valley Board of Realtors.
