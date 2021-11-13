BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont Medical Center medical staff elected Dr. Heather Stein, the chief medical officer for the Community Health Centers of Burlington, as its new president. The medical staff president is responsible for matters of enrollment, credentialing, privileging and oversees matters pertaining to peer review in cases of questionable standards of practice or disciplinary concerns.
She is a native of West Virginia, grew up in Morgantown, and graduated from Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in biochemistry and another in classical studies. Dr. Stein returned to West Virginia University for medical school before moving to Vermont for her family medicine residency at UVM Medical Center where she was introduced to the Community Health Centers of Burlington.
